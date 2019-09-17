EU court hears appeal over Irish Apple court case
A European Union court is due to hear appeals against a decision to order Ireland to recover unpaid taxes of €13bn (£11.5bn) from Apple.
In 2016, the European Commission found an agreement between Dublin and the technology giant was against EU law.
It said the Irish government allowed the company to attribute nearly all its earnings from EU sales to a head office in Ireland that existed only on paper.
By doing so it avoided paying tax on EU revenues.
- Apple pays disputed Irish tax bill
- Why is Ireland refusing billions?
- Ireland forced to collect 13bn euro tax bill
Both Ireland and Apple are appealing against the ruling.