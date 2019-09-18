Image copyright Italian fire brigade Image caption A fire brigade photo showed the wreck of the boat after the crash

Three people, including two Britons, have died after a power boat crashed near the Italian city of Venice.

The boat hit an artificial reef near the end of an attempt to break the offshore speed record from Monte Carlo.

The crash took place near the finish line at the Lido di Venezia, propelling the boat over the reef and back into the water on the other side.

Among the dead is Fabio Buzzi, 76, a champion speedboat racer who was attempting to set a new record.

A fourth person is being treated in hospital for injuries after being thrown overboard.

Organisers of the Assonautica race told Venezia Today that the boat was travelling at around 80 knots (148km/h, 92mph) when it hit the manmade dam known as Mose.

The boat ran into a spit of large boulders that have been lowered on to the seabed to protect the dam, which serves as a flood barrier to protect Venice.

Mr Buzzi has won 10 world championships since he began his racing career over 40 years ago.

In 1978, he set the world speed record for diesel-powered boats, hitting 191.58 km/h (119mph).

Mr Buzzi also founded FB Design Group, which makes Rigid Hull Inflatable vessels.

The company's boats have set 40 world speed records and won 52 world championships.

The latest incident comes months after a cruise ship crashed into a tourist boat in Venice, injuring four people.