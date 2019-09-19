Black panther found prowling roofs in French town

Image copyright AFP Image caption A black panther (file photo)

A young black panther found prowling the roofs of a northern French town has been captured by emergency services.

Astonished residents in Armentières near Lille gazed at the powerful feline walking along a second floor ledge and going in and out of an open window for nearly an hour on Wednesday.

Police made a cordon in case it jumped while rescuers entered the building calmly so as not to shock the big cat.

A vet was then able to tranquilise it with a dart.

Skip Twitter post by @antonbundle « Ce monde devient fou » C’est un mantra que je répète régulièrement...

Tu sors promener ton chien après le boulot, tu vois flics et pompiers au loin... Et là, stupeur, on t’annonce qu’une panthère noire se balade sur les chêneaux !!! 😱

Images ci-dessous chopées sur FB ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HW0BsK4qwX — antonbundle (@antonbundle) September 18, 2019 Report

The animal, weighing about 20kg (45lb), is about five or six months old and the size of a small Labrador dog, Kader Laghouati from the Animal Protection League organisation in Lille told La Voix du Nord newspaper.

It had been domesticated by its owner and was not at all aggressive, he said. Its claws had been clipped but it was in good health.

After its capture the panther was put in a cage and handed over to government wildlife officials, who in turn handed it on to the Animal Protection League to stay overnight.

It has since been transferred onwards to an as yet unannounced destination, La Voix du Nord reported.

You might also be interested in