The body of a man in his 20s has been recovered from a canal in County Cavan.

A car entered the water at Woodford River, near Ballyconnell, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported.

Two other men, also in their 20s, managed to escape from the car and raise the alarm. One of them was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

It is believed the men had travelled to the area from Naas in County Kildare.