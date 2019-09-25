Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption NCCA recommends History's status should remain

History should remain as an optional subject in Irish secondary schools, a report has suggested.

An advisory body, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, has recommended the subject's non-mandatory status should remain.

The report, obtained by RTÉ, was conducted after what was perceived as the downgrading of the subject in 2018.

At the time, Irish President Michael D Higgins expressed "deep and profound concerns" over the issue.

"Knowledge and understanding of history is intrinsic to our shared citizenship," he said.

In November, Education Minister Joe McHugh asked for a review into the subject's status.

This came after mass criticism following the removal of history as a mandatory subject under the new junior cycle framework - which covers the first three years of secondary school education.

Mr McHugh has now received the advisory body's report and has yet to decide whether or not to accept the findings.

English, maths, Irish and wellbeing are all among the new junior cycle's core subjects.

At present, 97 per cent of schools are offering history during the first three years, despite it no longer being a core subject.