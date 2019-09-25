UEFA to plant 50,000 trees in Republic of Ireland

Image copyright Inpho Image caption The move is part of an UEFA climate action project

The governing body of European football says it's going to plant 50,000 trees in the Republic of Ireland to offset emissions from people travelling to Euro 2020 matches.

The move is part of an UEFA climate action project.

The body will plant 600,000 trees across the 12 host countries of the tournament.

Euro 2020 will be spread across a dozen venues in Europe, including the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Other venues include Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Aleksander Čeferin, president of UEFA, said that there are many benefits of the tournaments, but that increased travel comes with a cost.

"UEFA takes its responsibilities on this seriously and it is right that we offset the carbon emissions that causes," he said.