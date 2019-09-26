Image copyright EPA

A Russian fishing trawler which caught fire in Norway on Wednesday is now at risk of exploding, fire and rescue officials say.

Nearby schools have been closed and a 300-metre area has been cleared around the site in the port of Tromso, where emergency services are working to contain the threat.

It is not known what caused the fire.

Firefighters reportedly said the blaze began at the stern then spread to fishing nets.

But police have not confirmed this and are still investigating, Norwegian media say.

Norwegian police say all 29 crew members from the trawler, the Bukhta Nayezdnik, are safe, having been evacuated on Wednesday around 12:30 local time (10.30 GMT).

Two are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, according to local reports.

Emergency services are hoping to prevent an explosion by cooling a large tank of ammonia inside the trawler - a gas which can cause skin burns and is dangerous to inhale.

Another explosion risk is the large amount of diesel fuel still inside the vessel - as much as 200 cubic metres, according to Norwegian media.

Smoke inhalation is another concern. So fire and rescue teams have been tipping the trawler over onto its side to submerge it in water.

Norway's water transport agency has told state media that measures have been put in place to minimise the risk of any fuel leaking out.

