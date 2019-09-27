Irish holidaymaker dies in Spanish drowning

Image caption Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs says it is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

A man believed to be from the Republic of Ireland has drowned in Spain.

RTÉ News has said the man, who has not yet been named, is 35 and from County Cork.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

RTE is reporting that the man died while swimming in the north of Spain, where he had been on a holiday.