Europe

Finland Kuopio school attack leaves one dead

  • 1 October 2019
The college is on the premises of the Herman shopping centre in Kuopio
Image caption The college is on the premises of the Herman shopping centre in Kuopio

At least one person has died and 10 have been wounded in a violent attack at a vocational college in the Finnish city of Kuopio, police say.

A witness told Finnish media that a student entered Savo college carrying a sword and stabbed several people.

One person has been arrested and the wounded taken to hospital.

Armed police later arrived at the school, which is in a shopping centre south of the city centre.

A body has been found in the premises of the school, public broadcaster YLE reports. The wounded have been taken to Kuopio university hospital where a major disaster alert is under way.

Two are in a serious condition and the suspect is said to be among the wounded.

Related Topics