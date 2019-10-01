Image caption The college is on the premises of the Herman shopping centre in Kuopio

At least one person has died and 10 have been wounded in a violent attack at a vocational college in the Finnish city of Kuopio, police say.

A witness told Finnish media that a student entered Savo college carrying a sword and stabbed several people.

One person has been arrested and the wounded taken to hospital.

Armed police later arrived at the school, which is in a shopping centre south of the city centre.

A body has been found in the premises of the school, public broadcaster YLE reports. The wounded have been taken to Kuopio university hospital where a major disaster alert is under way.

Two are in a serious condition and the suspect is said to be among the wounded.