An orange weather warning has been issued for parts of the Republic of Ireland as ex-Hurricane Lorenzo makes its way west.

It will be in place from 18:00 local time on Thursday until 03:00 on Friday.

Counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are expected to be worst affected, with gusts of wind reaching up to 130km/h (81mph), and higher in coastal regions.

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place across Ireland.

It is valid from 09:00 local time on Thursday until Friday morning.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Waves generated from Lorenzo hit the coast of Sao Mateus in the Azores of Portugal

Lorenzo is now heading for the UK and Ireland after passing over the Azores.

Currently a hurricane, Lorenzo is expected to weaken considerably along the way, but will still bring fierce winds, heavy rains, and very high seas to Ireland where it is due to land on Thursday.

Irish Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has said it will have an "unpredictable impact" on Ireland but flooding and power outages will be likely.

Mr Murphy was speaking after a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group in Dublin, at which preparations for the storm were discussed.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow weather warning has been issued from Thursday afternoon.

The Met Office said strong south-easterly winds may lead to travel disruption.

When it was a hurricane, Lorenzo was the most powerful ever recorded in the far east Atlantic but will have lost most of its power by the time it arrives on Thursday.