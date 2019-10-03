Europe

Paris knife attack: Latest pictures from the scene

  • 3 October 2019
A man carrying a knife has killed four people at the police headquarters in Paris where he worked, according to French media.

The attack happened at about 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT) in the courtyard of the building.

The attacker, who has not been named, was shot dead by police. There has been no official statement as yet.

Emergency services are at the scene and investigators have cordoned off the surrounding area in the île de la Cité.

