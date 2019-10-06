Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nearly 11 million people are registered to vote in the parliamentary race

Voting has begun in Portugal's general election, with Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party tipped as the favourite to win.

But while polls suggest the party may gain the most votes, it is unclear if they will win a majority over their centre-right Social Democrat rivals.

Nearly 11 million people are registered to vote in the race for control of Portugal's 230-seat parliament.

Results will be released after polls close at 19:00 (18:00 GMT).

The election comes at a time when Portugal's economy is expanding faster than the rest of the eurozone for the first time since the bloc was created.

Opposition leaders, however, have accused the minority Socialist government of going too far in squeezing investment to meet eurozone budget rules.