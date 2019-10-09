Image copyright Digital News Content via EVN Image caption The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Italian authorities

A small plane has been left dangling upside down after getting entangled in ski lift cables in the Italian Alps.

Dramatic pictures were released by Italian mountain rescuers following the crash in Prato Valentino on Sunday.

The pilot had light injuries after being thrown out of the plane. He is now being treated in hospital, the rescuers say.

The only passenger on board the plane was unharmed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

In January, footage emerged of the heart-stopping helicopter rescue of a group of skiers in the French Alps.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption French Alps skiers rescued in dramatic helicopter manoeuvre

One of the skiers was struggling with a knee injury, and was able to call for help using a mobile phone.

The pilot said the rescuers had chosen to perform the manoeuvre, known as "pressing on the skids", because of the weather conditions during the incident, which took place on 2 January.

Also in January, thousands of tourists were left stranded after heavy snow in the Alps cut off towns and villages across Switzerland, France and Italy.