At least two people have been killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle, police say.

The police said one person had now been arrested, but other suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle.

The shootings took place in the Paulus area. Witnesses had reported one gunman wearing military camouflage and carrying several weapons.

A witness told German n-tv news that a gunman in camouflage opened fire with an assault rifle on a Doner kebab shop.

"The man came up to the Doner shop, he threw something like a grenade, it didn't explode, and he opened fire with an assault rifle. The man behind me must have died... I hid in the toilet," the witness told a TV reporter near the scene.

German media report that shots were also fired near a synagogue in Halle, but the details have not been confirmed.

One witness said one attacker had thrown a petrol bomb or grenade over a cemetery wall.

After the attack in Paulus, police then warned residents of Landsberg, 8km (5 miles) north-east of the city, to stay alert.

It was not clear where the arrest took place. Police are still warning residents to remain in their homes.

