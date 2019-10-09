Image copyright EPA Image caption Police guard the sealed-off area around a synagogue after shooting in Halle

At least two people were killed in a shooting in the east German city of Halle.

German police say they have arrested one suspect, but at least one other suspect fled in a vehicle.

Police have urged locals to stay indoors, as there is an emergency lockdown and a major anti-terror operation is under way.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The scene at the kebab shop which was attacked

A heavily armed assailant, wearing military camouflage and a helmet, strode up to a Doner kebab shop in Halle and threw a grenade or firecracker, which bounced off the door and exploded outside, witnesses told German n-tv.

Then the gunman opened fire with an assault rifle, through the Doner shop windows, witness Konrad Rösner told n-tv. About five or six customers were, he said, with him inside and panic broke out. One of them was killed, he said, and he hid in the toilet.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police climbed over the Jewish cemetery wall where an attack took place

There was more shooting outside a Jewish synagogue in Halle, German media report. According to n-tv, there were 50 to 60 people inside the synagogue celebrating Yom Kippur - one of the holiest days for Jews - and they were guarded by security.

The assailant or assailants did not get inside. A witness said one attacker had thrown a petrol bomb or grenade over a cemetery wall there.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A victim lying in the street is seen draped with a blue cover near the synagogue

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bullet casings lie on the ground after the shootings in Halle

