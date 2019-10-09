Germany gun attack in pictures
At least two people were killed in a shooting in the east German city of Halle.
German police say they have arrested one suspect, but at least one other suspect fled in a vehicle.
Police have urged locals to stay indoors, as there is an emergency lockdown and a major anti-terror operation is under way.
A heavily armed assailant, wearing military camouflage and a helmet, strode up to a Doner kebab shop in Halle and threw a grenade or firecracker, which bounced off the door and exploded outside, witnesses told German n-tv.
Then the gunman opened fire with an assault rifle, through the Doner shop windows, witness Konrad Rösner told n-tv. About five or six customers were, he said, with him inside and panic broke out. One of them was killed, he said, and he hid in the toilet.
There was more shooting outside a Jewish synagogue in Halle, German media report. According to n-tv, there were 50 to 60 people inside the synagogue celebrating Yom Kippur - one of the holiest days for Jews - and they were guarded by security.
The assailant or assailants did not get inside. A witness said one attacker had thrown a petrol bomb or grenade over a cemetery wall there.
