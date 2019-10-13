Image copyright RTÉ

Gardaí (Irish police) have started a murder inquiry after the death of a man who had been living in a tent in Cork city.

He was found unconscious at about 00:45 local time on Sunday after a fire at Mardyke Walk, close to the River Lee.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that he had been severely beaten and his tent had been burnt.

Believed to be in his 50s, the man was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died.

He has yet to be formally identified.

Gardaí have taken statements and have obtained CCTV footage from the area.

The Irish assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Boster carried out a post-mortem examination of the man's body on Sunday afternoon.

Det Supt Michael Comyns said the man died from injuries he sustained in an assault.

He appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact gardaí.

"There are a number of guest houses in the area with visitors to the city staying last night and we would ask that if anybody seen or heard anything, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact us," he added.