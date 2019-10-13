Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The body of a fisherman was discovered on Sunday after a mutli-agency effort

A man's body has been found in the search for a fisherman who went missing of the south-eastern coast of the Republic of Ireland.

The search began on Wednesday after a man in his 20s did not to return to port in west County Cork as had been scheduled.

The wreckage of a boat was later found near the coastline at Dunmanus Bay.

Irish Naval Service divers found a body at sea shortly after 16:00 local time on Sunday.

The body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man had yet to be formally identified but all search operations had ended.