Image copyright RTE Image caption The stabbing happened at Loughlinstown outside Dublin shortly after midnight on Tuesday

A man has died after a stabbing in County Dublin.

It happened at Loughlinstown outside Dublin city, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

It is understood the stabbing happened following a row between a group of men at the junction of Loughlinstown Drive and Wyatville Road.