Spanish rescuers battle to reach trapped cavers

Image copyright Esocan Image caption Rescuers are fixing ropes to the cave walls to help get past the water

Spanish rescuers are trying to reach four Portuguese cavers trapped by a sudden flood in a cave network in Cantabria, northern Spain.

The four, from a climbing club in Porto, went missing on Saturday in the Cueto-Coventosa caves near Arredondo.

Rescuers got about 50m (yards) into one cave on Sunday, but the high water level made it too risky to carry on.

A video posted on Facebook by Esocan, the local cave rescuers, shows a torrent of water rushing into the cave.

The rescuers are fixing ropes to the cave walls to help get past the water, Spain's Efe news agency reports.

The water is subsiding, but only at a rate of 10cm (four inches) per hour.

In July three cavers were rescued from the same cave network.

Three others from the Portuguese club went looking for their four friends on Sunday, having received no message from them, but the water blocked them. At that point they called the Spanish emergency service on 112.

The four missing Portuguese are all "very experienced cavers, aged about 30", the caving section leader at their club told Portugal's Lusa news agency.

But the rapidly rising water level caught them by surprise, Vitor Gandra said.