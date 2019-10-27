Some 80,000 people have turned out in Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia, in a show of support for Spain after the recent separatist unrest.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Supporters of Catalonia as part of Spain marched through the city a day after a separatist rally drew 350,000 people.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Giant Spanish flags were carried by the demonstrators.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A crowd of 80,000 stretched down the city's Passeig de Gracia avenue.

Image copyright AFP Image caption This demonstrator wore a tee-shirt mocking exiled separatist leader Cares Puigdemont as a baby.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Placards written in Catalan read "Never break up" and "We are Catalonia, we are Spain".

Image copyright AFP Image caption A recent authoritative survey, by the region's Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió, suggested more people in Catalonia oppose independence than support it.

Image copyright AFP Image caption This demonstrator dressed her hair patriotically.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Leaders of some of Spain's national political parties joined Sunday's rally, including Pablo Casado of the Popular Party.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ciudadanos (Citizens) leader Albert Rivera was also on hand.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption While the pro-Spanish rally appeared to be passing off peacefully, in the city's Sant Jaume Square, police kept unionist and separatist demonstrators apart.

Pictures from Reuters, AFP and EPA.