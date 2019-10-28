Europe

Monaghan: Emyvale garda station damaged in blaze

  • 28 October 2019
A police station in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland has been extensively damaged in a fire.

The blaze at Emyvale Garda Station was reported at 05:30 GMT on Monday 28 October.

No-one was injured. Police and fire officers were called to the scene, which is being preserved pending a full forensic investigation.

At this stage, it is not clear how the fire began.

