Image copyright RTE Image caption Martin Kenny is the TD for Sligo-Leitrim

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said an incident where her colleague's car was set alight outside his County Leitrim home was a "deliberate and targeted attack".

The party's justice spokesman Martin Kenny found his car burnt out outside his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore at 02:30 local time on Monday.

Gardaí (Irish police) and the fire brigade attended the scene.

They said they were investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire.

The fire was contained to the car, no other property was damaged and no injuries were reported.

Mr Kenny is a TD (member of the Irish parliament) for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

'Attack on the democratic system'

Ms McDonald said it had been a "frightening experience".

"Thankfully no member of the Kenny family was injured but it could easily have been different," she said.

"An attack on the home or property of an elected public representative is a deeply serious and sinister development. It represents an attack on the democratic system itself.

"This despicable act is a reflection on nobody but the criminal thugs who perpetrated it and I know it will be rightly condemned by the people of Aughavas, Ballinamore and County Leitrim."

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was appalled by the attack and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

A Garda Forensic technical examination will now take place.