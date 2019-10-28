Image copyright World Food Programme Image caption Michael Ryan, was a father of two living in Cork but originally from County Clare

The remains of an Irishman who died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March have been recovered in Ethiopia.

The Boeing 737 Max plane crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing 157 people.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that the family of Michael Ryan, a father of two from Lahinch, County Clare, was notified about the recovery of his remains in recent weeks.

The 39-year-old's coffin will be taken to Ireland next Tuesday.

It will be met at Dublin Airport by an Irish government official and a representative of the UN World Food Programme.

His remains will be taken to Lahinch for a private burial.