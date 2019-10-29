'Hash cake' accidentally served at German funeral

Image caption The funeral party in northern Germany ended in an involuntary high

Mourners at a funeral in northern Germany were accidentally served "hash cake," local police say.

Thirteen funeral-goers at a restaurant in Wiethagen experienced nausea and dizziness after eating the cake.

A police investigation found a restaurant employee's daughter had been asked to bake the cake.

But the 18-year-old had also baked a "hash cake" for a separate occasion, and the mother took the wrong dessert to work.

Going for coffee and cake after a burial is German tradition.

Police in the nearby city of Rostock say the employee's daughter is under investigation.

The incident happened in August, but was not made public earlier out of respect for the mourners, according to the Associated Press.