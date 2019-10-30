Image copyright PA

The Garda (Irish police) commissioner has said that he does not accept that the border region is "lawless".

Drew Harris said that he feels confident with the progress that is being made in investigating recent violent incidents in area, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

He was speaking after addressing the Irish cabinet's security sub-committee on Wednesday.

It follows an attack on Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

There have also been arson attacks at the home of the Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny and Emyvale Garda Station in County Monaghan.

Mr Harris said there did not seem to be a "causal link" between recent incidents and he did not believe that there was a single criminal gang behind them.