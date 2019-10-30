Europe

Monaghan: Man arrested over Emyvale garda station arson attack

  • 30 October 2019
Image caption No-one was injured as a result of the fire at Emyvale garda station

A man in his 30s has been arrested in County Donegal on suspicion of arson as part of an investigation into a fire at an Irish police station.

The station in Emyvale, County Monaghan, was extensively damaged by the blaze in the early hours of Monday morning.

No-one was injured in the fire.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the arrest came after two searches in the Emyvale area and one in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

