A teacher, 25, who had sex twice with one of her pupils has been sentenced to a year in jail at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday.

The woman, who was 23 at the time, was working as a substitute English teacher and the boy was 16, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

She first engaged in sex with her student on his 16th birthday and then again 12 days later at a hotel.

The court heard that she believed the age of consent was 16, not 17.

But the woman, who has been disqualified as a teacher, now accepts that she was wrong and said she was truly sorry for what she had done.

Impact

In a victim impact statement, the boy said he had developed psychological problems and anxiety following what he believed was a relationship with the teacher.

The pair met in a nightclub in 2017, when the boy was 15, and she gave him a hug. They continued to communicate in school and over Snapchat.

She took him for a drive in January 2018 and subsequently bought him a birthday present and met him on his birthday when they engaged in sexual activity, including intercourse.

On the second occasion, they ate in a hotel restaurant before staying overnight.

Questions

The boy's mother said she knew her son was in a relationship but he would not bring his girlfriend home.

She asked a neighbour and one of the boy's friends and found out that he was in a relationship with a teacher.

She went to the school before reporting the matter to gardaí (Irish police).

The teacher was arrested at Dublin Airport last October and made full admissions.

Judge Martin Nolan told the court that she had abused the trust put in her and her actions were unethical.

He said she was unlikely to re-offend but an immediate custodial sentence was necessary and sentenced her to three years in jail with last two years suspended.

She is now on the sex offenders' register.