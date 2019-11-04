Gay Byrne: Veteran Irish broadcaster dies aged 85
- 4 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Renowned Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne has died at the age of 85.
Mr Byrne had hosted the Late Late Show for more than 30 years on Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.
RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes, said Mr Byrne was a household name in Ireland for many years.
"Gay was an exceptional broadcaster whose unique and ground-breaking style contributed so much to the development of radio and television in this country," she said.