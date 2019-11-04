Renowned Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne has died at the age of 85.

Mr Byrne had hosted the Late Late Show for more than 30 years on Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes, said Mr Byrne was a household name in Ireland for many years.

"Gay was an exceptional broadcaster whose unique and ground-breaking style contributed so much to the development of radio and television in this country," she said.