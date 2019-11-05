Bettystown shooting: Man dies in hospital
- 5 November 2019
A 39-year-old man has died following a shooting in Bettystown, County Meath.
The man sustained a number of gunshot wounds during the incident at Castlemartin Drive, at 23:40 local time on Monday.
He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he died shortly before 01:00 on Tuesday morning.
The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.
Gardai said a small van was found on fire at Eastham Road shortly after the shooting.
They said this scene is also preserved pending an examination.