A 39-year-old man has died following a shooting in Bettystown, County Meath.

The man sustained a number of gunshot wounds during the incident at Castlemartin Drive, at 23:40 local time on Monday.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he died shortly before 01:00 on Tuesday morning.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Gardai said a small van was found on fire at Eastham Road shortly after the shooting.

They said this scene is also preserved pending an examination.