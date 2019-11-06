Ireland proposes levy on disposable cups

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ireland could be a levy of up to 25c on disposable cups

The Irish government has proposed new levies on plastic bags, disposable cups and waste disposal.

The Republic of Ireland Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton confirmed the measures.

He said they are aimed at encouraging more sustainable behaviour.

The existing plastic bag levy will increase from the current rate of 22c to 25c.

It will also be extended to include medium weight plastic bags, which are often referred to as a 'bag for life'.

A waste recovery levy of €5 a tonne would apply to the three key waste recovery options: landfill, incineration and export.

An increase of the landfill levy by €5 per tonne to €80 per tonne has also been proposed.

There will also be a new levy on disposable cups.

The rate is to be determined following market research, but likely to be 10c, 15c or 25c, according to the department.

The new and increased levies will be in place either next year or in 2021.

The government said the funds collected would be ring-fenced and invested in environmental projects.