Image copyright An Garda Siochana Image caption Two lorry tractors and trailers were seized as part of the investigation

A number of vehicles have been seized following anti-smuggling raids near the Irish border.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police service) said the Criminal Assets Bureau had spent more than a year investigating a group suspected of international smuggling activities.

On Thursday, officers searched 10 separate properties in County Monaghan and seized four vehicles and cash.

It followed the seizure of two lorries at Dublin Port earlier this week.

The police said the investigation into the group had "intensified over the past two weeks".

It said as part of the operation a Northern Ireland-registered lorry and a Bulgarian-registered lorry were seized at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

On Thursday, officers then searched seven homes and three industrial premises in Monaghan and sezied two BMW cars, a Volkswagen lorry cab, a Mitsibushi Shogun, documents and records and electronic devices as well as €1,400, $900 and £600 in cash.

The investigation is not linked to the ongoing Essex investigation.