Image caption Eamonn Harrison appeared at Cloverhill District Court to face charges of assault and causing criminal damage in Dublin in 2018

A case against a County Down lorry driver, who is also facing manslaughter charges in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck in Essex, has concluded in a Dublin court.

Eamonn Harrison, of Cullion Road, Mayobridge, Newry, was charged with assault and causing criminal damage in Dublin in 2018.

The 22-year-old was arrested at Dublin Port last month.

At Cloverhill District Court he paid €500 (£431) compensation to the victim.

On Friday, he was remanded in custody until Monday as Essex Police seek his extradition to face charges of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

Those charges relate to the discovery of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead at the Waterglade Industrial Estate on 23 October after the container had travelled to nearby Purfleet from Zeebrugge, in Belgium.

Mr Harrison remains in custody.