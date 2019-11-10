Image copyright Reuters

The governing Socialist Party in Spain looks set to win the most seats in the general election, but fall short of a majority, exit polls suggest.

The conservative Popular Party follows in second place, while the far-right Vox party appears to have doubled its vote share, said the poll by public broadcaster RTVE.

Right-wing parties have the most votes combined, though no majority.

Spain has not had a stable government since 2015.

This was the country's fourth election in as many years.

Voter turnout at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) was 56.8%, almost four points lower than the last general elections in April.

Spanish politics has become increasingly fragmented in recent years with the emergence of new parties.