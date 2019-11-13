Image caption Niall Tóibín played Fr MacAnally in Ballykissangel, which ran from 1996 until 2001, starring opposite Stephen Tompkinson and Dervla Kirwan

Niall Tóibín, the Irish actor and comedian, has died in Dublin after a long illness. He was 89.

Tóibín appeared in numerous films and television series, including Ryan's Daughter, Veronica Guerin, The Irish RM and Ballykissangel.

His career began in radio drama in the 1950s, and he played Brendan Behan in the original Abbey Theatre production of Borstal Boy on Broadway.

The actor died in Dublin earlier on Wednesday, RTE reported.

He is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana.

His wife Judy died in 2002.