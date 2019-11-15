Image copyright PA Media Image caption Leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, is in Dublin for the meeting

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon are among senior politicians in Dublin for a British-Irish Council meeting.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar will host the meeting at Farmleigh in Phoenix Park on Friday.

The British-Irish Council was set up to promote east-west relations as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

Due to the Stormont stalemate, there will be no representative from any of the Northern Ireland parties.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove had originally been set to represent the UK government, but was later replaced by Julian Smith.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith will represent the UK government at the meeting in Dublin

The body consists of the British and Irish governments, the devolved UK administrations, and representatives from the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey.

What is the British-Irish Council?

It was set up under the Good Friday Agreement, which signalled an end to 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland, as part of efforts to boost and strengthen east-west relations.

It meets every six months and is relatively low-profile at the moment.

Its sister organisation was the North-South Ministerial Council, made up of ministers from the Northern Ireland Executive and ministers from the Irish government.

However, that has not met since just before the collapse of Stormont.

It was last held in Northern Ireland in 2013, when representatives met in Londonderry to mark its year as UK City of Culture.

The UK general election and resulting uncertainty means that no major decision is expected on Friday.

But the council may - because of Brexit - become more influential in the future.