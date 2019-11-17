Image caption Gardaí say they are investigating what happened at Poolawaddy Pier

A man has died after a car went off a pier on a County Donegal island in the Republic of Ireland.

The 26-year-old was one of two men in the vehicle when it entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier on Arranmore island at about 05:10 local time on Sunday.

His body was taken to hospital in Letterkenny for a post-mortem examination to be held on Monday.

The second man, who is 30, escaped from the car and got to safety, according to gardaí (Irish police).