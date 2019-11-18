Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Priest describes Kevin Lunney attack as "a modern form of crucifixion".

The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) has defended a priest from County Cavan after comments he made about the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

The director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) was driving home to Kinawley, County Fermanagh, when he was attacked on 17 September.

Fr Oliver O'Reilly said "there is an "obvious cancer of evil in our midst".

Businessman Seán Quinn is believed to have complained to the Vatican about the comments.

Mr Quinn is a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Ballyconnell, and has repeatedly condemned the intimidation of QIH employees.

According to reports, in his letter to the Vatican, he again denied any involvement in the attack.

Delivering his homily shortly after the attack on Mr Lunney, Fr O'Reilly described the attack as a "modern crucifixion carried out by a mafia-style group".

He said the "long reign of terror" now threatened the lives and livelihoods of everybody living in the border areas of Fermanagh and Cavan, and there was a "false narrative" being pushed by a "small group of people in our midst" about the directors of QIH.

In a statement at the weekend, the leadership of the ACP said it expressed "their support for Oliver O'Reilly PP and the position he has adopted in relation to the recent attack on Mr Kevin Lunney".

"We admire his courage in speaking the truth in a very difficult situation."

Fr O'Reilly also told churchgoers that the evil needed to be "exorcised before someone is murdered".

Mr Lunney was found in County Cavan, about 22 miles (35km) away from his home, after an attack lasting about two and a half hours.

Recounting the ordeal to BBC Spotlight NI, Mr Lunney said he feared he would never see his wife and children again.

Along with sustaining a broken leg and a number of other injuries, he had the letters QIH cut into his chest with a Stanley knife and bleach poured over his body.