Teenage girl dies in French bridge collapse horror

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Several vehicles fell into the river after the bridge collapsed

A suspension bridge has collapsed over a river north of Toulouse in south-western France, killing a 15-year-old girl, with other people feared missing.

Several vehicles fell into the River Tarn when the structure near the village of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn fell down at around 08:00 (07:00 GMT).

The bridge, 155m (170 yards) long and almost 7m wide, was renovated in 2003 by Haute-Garonne council.

An investigation into the causes of the incident has been opened.

Four people were rescued and the river is still being searched for others who may be missing.

At least 60 emergency services personnel have been working at the scene.

The number of vehicles involved has been disputed, but includes at least one truck, a car and potentially a van.according to local websites.

Georges Méric, president of the regional council, said he would go to the scene to be with the victims, their relatives and the emergency services.