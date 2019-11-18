Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The discovery was made on Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, County Dublin

A body has been discovered in a burning car in the Republic of Ireland.

The remains were discovered in the vehicle on Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, County Dublin, on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to a car on fire on the street and the body of the man was subsequently found.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the scene has been sealed off for examination and added there was no further information.