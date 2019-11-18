Dublin: Body discovered in burning car
- 18 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been discovered in a burning car in the Republic of Ireland.
The remains were discovered in the vehicle on Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, County Dublin, on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to a car on fire on the street and the body of the man was subsequently found.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the scene has been sealed off for examination and added there was no further information.