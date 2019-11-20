Image copyright RTE Image caption The man's body was found in a burning car in Lucan

A man whose body was found in a burning car in the Republic of Ireland was shot dead, Gardaí have said.

A murder inquiry has been launched after the man's remains were found at Mount Andrew Court, Lucan, at 19:50 local time on Monday 18 November.

Irish police said a post-mortem examination confirmed that the man had been shot a number of times.

The car was then set on fire. The man was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The discovery was made at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, County Dublin

He has not been formally identified. Gardaí have appealed for information.