Sixteen people have been discovered in a lorry on ferry travelling from France to the Irish port of Rosslare.

They were found in a "sealed trailer" on a Stena Line sailing from Cherbourg to Rosslare in County Wexford.

All 16 people were reported to be "in good health" according to a Stena Line statement, and have been taken to a private passenger lounge.

The ferry is due to dock at 15:30 Irish time and Stena Line said it has alerted security and immigration authorities.

The vessel left Cherbourg on Wednesday night at about 21:00 local time.

The 16 people were discovered on Thursday morning during a "routine inspection" of the vehicle deck, according to Stena Line.

It is understood that the group was found after banging was heard on the side of the trailer shortly before 10:00 local time.

They were quickly released from the trailer and brought to a passenger lounge.

The 16 are believed to be all men, aged approximately between 20 and 40 years old.

They reportedly said they were from Iraq and had been in the trailer for about five days.