Police were called to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin following an altercation between inmates

A man in his 50s has been arrested at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin on suspicion of murder.

It follows the launch of a murder investigation after a man, who was in his 30s, died in the jail.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called shortly after midnight on Saturday following an altercation between two prisoners.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after failed attempts to resuscitate him.

A a post-mortem examination took place on Saturday. Gardaí said the results will not be released for operational reasons.

The suspect is being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.