Image copyright BBC NI Spotlight Image caption Kevin Lunney was abducted and tortured before being dumped on a road in the Republic of Ireland

Four men have been charged by gardaí (Irish police) in connection with the abduction of County Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney.

The four are due to appear in court in County Cavan later on Tuesday.

Mr Lunney, a director at the Irish firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was kidnapped and tortured before being dumped on a roadside on 17 September.

The men were arrested as part of a garda operation in Counties Dublin and Cavan last week.

The attack on Mr Lunney has been the subject of a major cross-border investigation by gardaí and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Mr Lunney was abducted by a gang outside his family home in Kinawley in County Fermanagh as he drove back from work.

The businessman, a father of six, sustained a broken leg, was slashed with a knife and doused with bleach in a two-and-a-half hour ordeal.