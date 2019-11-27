Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The blockade remains in place in Dublin city centre

A farmers' protest in Dublin involving a cavalcade of tractors is continuing for a second day.

The protest is expected to escalate, amid reports that farmers have called in reinforcements to disrupt the M50 and target other main roads.

The unofficial action threatens to disrupt the morning commute for thousands of people.

Streets in and around St Stephen's Green will remain closed to traffic until further notice.

AA Roadwatch says St Stephen's Green East and North are closed along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

The independent group of farmers behind the protests is demanding a meeting with Ireland's Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to discuss their concerns.

The group is demanding better prices for cattle, and says the Irish government needs to do more for rural Ireland, which it says is in crisis due to unviable farm enterprises.

Around 30 protesters blocked Irish parliament members on Thursday

The established farm organisations are not involved and those taking part say it is a people movement.

On Thursday night, two tractors and a group of around 30 protesters blocked Oireachtas (Irish parliament) members and staff from leaving Leinster House, where the parliament is based, for several hours.