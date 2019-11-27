Russian cows get VR headsets 'to reduce anxiety'
A Russian farm has given its dairy cows virtual reality headsets in a bid to reduce their anxiety.
The herd donned VR systems adapted for the "structural features of cow heads" and were shown a "unique summer field simulation program".
Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food cited research which they say has shown a link between a cow's emotional experience and its milk yield.
Initial tests reportedly boosted "the overall emotional mood of the herd".
According to a statement from the ministry, the experiments took place at the RusMoloko farm in Moscow's Ramensky district.
"Examples of dairy farms from different countries show that in a calm atmosphere, the quantity, and sometimes the quality, of milk increases markedly," it read.
Researchers will examine the effects of the programme in a long-term study. The developers reportedly hope to expand the project if positive results continue.