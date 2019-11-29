Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack at a department store in a busy shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police say.

Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack.

Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid crowds of Black Friday shoppers.

The condition of those injured and the motive for the attack remain unclear.

The incident happened at the Hudson's Bay store in the city's Grote Markt or main market square area, local reports say.

Police have urged the public to contact them if they see anyone matching the description of the suspect.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

