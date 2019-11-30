Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Forensics experts check the scene at Grote Marktstraat.

Police in the Dutch city of The Hague have arrested a man aged 35 over a stabbing attack on a shopping street on Friday, in which three teenagers were injured.

The suspect, who has no fixed abode, will be transferred to a police station for questioning, local police said.

Those hurt, two girls aged 15 and a boy of 13, did not know each other, and no motive has been reported.

Al three were released from hospital following treatment.

Police said earlier that they were investigating "several scenarios" and that it was "too early to speculate" about a possible terror motive.

The attack in The Hague came hours after a stabbing in London in which two people were killed and three injured before police shot dead the suspect.

British police say the London attack was a terrorist incident.

What happened in The Hague?

An attacker struck at 19:45 (18:45 GMT) at the Hudson's Bay store in the city's Grote Marktstraat, or main market square.

Dozens of Black Friday shoppers could be seen running from the scene.

"On a night when a lot of people do their shopping in one of our busiest shopping streets, something so terrible happens," Deputy Mayor Boudewijn Revis told de Volkskrant newspaper.

The injured are described as a 13-year-old boy from The Hague, a 15-year-old girl from Alphen aan den Rijn, and another 15-year-old girl from Leiderdorp.