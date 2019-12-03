Image copyright BBC/PA Image caption Three of the four accused: From left to right - Darren Redmond, Alan O'Brien and Luke O'Reilly

Four men accused of the kidnap and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney in September have been remanded back into custody.

He was abducted outside his home in Kinawley, County Fermanagh, taken over the border and tortured, before being dumped on a roadside in County Cavan.

The accused appeared for a second time at Virginia District Court in County Cavan on Tuesday.

They are charged with assault and false imprisonment.

Darren Redmond, 25, from Calendon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O'Brien, 38, from Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin made no application for bail.

Luke O'Reilly, 66, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan did apply for bail.

The judge refused the bail application.

Another man, who cannot be identified after the judge imposed a reporting restriction, was also remanded in custody.

None of the facts of the case, or details of the garda (Irish police) objections to bail, can be reported due to reporting restrictions.

All four men were remanded into continuing custody until 13 December.