Image caption Lisa Smith was charged with committing a terrorist offence

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces has been remanded into custody charged with a terrorist offence linked to the Islamic State group.

Lisa Smith, 38, from Dundalk, County Louth, appeared in court in Dublin on Wednesday.

She is charged with committing an offence outside the Irish state between October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

Ms Smith is further charged with being a member of the group known as Islamic State.

A detective sergeant told the hearing at Dublin District Court that Ms Smith was arrested at 10:30 local time at Kevin Street Garda Station in the city.

He said she made no reply when she was charged.

Ms Smith applied for bail, but this was refused.

She was remanded to the Dóchas Centre women's prison at Mountjoy in Dublin.

According to Irish public broadcaster, RTÉ, her solicitor asked that she be separated from the general prison population.

The judge replied that he would send a request to the prison governor that she be segregated for her own security.

She is due to appear again at Dublin District Court on 11 December.

Ms Smith travelled to Syria eight years ago.

She was deported from Turkey on Sunday, along with her two-year-old daughter who was born in Syria.

She was taken into custody by gardaí (Irish police) when she arrived back in Ireland.