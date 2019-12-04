Image caption Irish police are investigating the discovery of men hiding on a cargo ship

Eight people have been found hiding on a cargo ship in a port in the Republic of Ireland.

They are all men and are believed to be from eastern Europe.

The men were discovered by crew on a bulk cargo ship which had travelled from France to Belview Port on the River Suir near Waterford.

Garda (Irish police) officers attached to Waterford Garda Station were alerted and met the men at the port.

The men are believed to be in good medical condition and are being dealt with at a local police station under immigration law.